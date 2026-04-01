Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
5d

The US will be able to afford the higher prices (at least in the short-term), but the same cannot be said for countries across Asia and Africa. Instead, many are turning to the cheapest, most abundant option...coal.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/01/iran-energy-crisis-asia-dirty-fuels-coal

Just another reminder of how important it is that we as a global society invest in renewables and turn our back on fossil fuels.

Reply
Share
50 replies
René Leclézio's avatar
René Leclézio
5d

I am a critic of the Trump administration, but you have to admire their genius. They have masterminded a vast and efficient criminal organisation under the catchily named MAGA. Backhanders, contracts, the endorsement of crypto for, effectively, laundering the proceeds of crime, the Polymarket to insider trade with cryptocurrencies, the deals with autocratic foreign governments, the wars to divert attention from the antics of their sociopathic ringmaster and the Save Me Act to rig the midterms so that they can carry on for another 2 years. And any disloyalty means being cut out of the food chain. I’m getting too old for this.

Reply
Share
61 replies
476 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture